Updated 23 February 2026 at 11:00 IST
WATCH | Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Clapping After Allrounder's Wicket During Super 8 Clash
Ind vs SA: India allrounder Hardik Pandya's girlfriend was spotted clapping after the allrounder perished and that clip has gone viral.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ind vs SA: India allrounder Hardik Pandya came in to bat a wee-bit late against South Africa on Sunday during the Super 8 T20 World Cup clash. Unfortunately, he was expected to get going right from the outset given the rising run-rate required, but he could not get in to the groove. He perished for a scratchy 18 off 17 balls. He was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj while he was trying to clear the ropes.
But what made news was not his dismissal, instead, it was his girlfriend's reaction. Mahieka Sharma, his rumoured girlfriend was spotted clapping after Hardik's dismissal in a strange move.
Hardik was the key for the side when he perished. His wicket was in a way the final nail in the coffin for India. Hardik walked into bat at No. 7 and his batting position is also facing criticism as former India cricketer Varun Aaron reckons that the allrounder should have been batting up the order.
"You've got to get Hardik Pandya up that batting order. He has taken the team home through different situations. When you needed about 144 runs off 13 overs, the man you would back is Hardik Pandya. He holds his shape so well. He remains poised at the crease. At that point, you want someone who can absorb the pressure and then go big when he's set. But, Hardik Pandya was in too late," Aaron said on ESPNCricinfo.
IND's Campaign Derailed
Everyone knew that such a day would come when India would lose. It has happened, India have lost. Now, the hosts have two more games in the Super 8s where they take on Zimbabwe and West Indies. Both the games are must-win for India. The Indian team will take on Zimbabwe on February 26.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 23 February 2026 at 10:52 IST