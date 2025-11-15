Updated 15 November 2025 at 11:39 IST
Sanju Samson Joins Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja-Sam Curran Head Towards Rajasthan Royals In Mega IPL Trade Deal
Sanju Samson has joined CSK from Rajasthan Royals in a mega IPL trade deal which has also seen Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move the other way.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati | Image: ANI
Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals have agreed on a mega trade deal, which has seen Sanju Samson join CSK while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move to the Royals. Jadeja's association with CSK dates back 12 years, and the left-handed all-rounder will be a prized asset for the Royals. As per the agreement, RR signed him for a package of INR 14 crore, 4 crore less than what he was earning for CSK.
