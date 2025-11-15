Sanju Samson Joins Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja-Sam Curran Head Towards Rajasthan Royals In Mega IPL Trade Deal

Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals have agreed on a mega trade deal, which has seen Sanju Samson join CSK while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move to the Royals. Jadeja's association with CSK dates back 12 years, and the left-handed all-rounder will be a prized asset for the Royals. As per the agreement, RR signed him for a package of INR 14 crore, 4 crore less than what he was earning for CSK.