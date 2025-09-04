Updated 4 September 2025 at 08:12 IST
Sanju Samson On The Cusp Of Shattering Huge Record Registered By Indian Wicketkeeper-Batsmen Despite Doubts Around His Selection In Asia Cup
Sanju Samson has played 42 T20I games and has scored 861 runs. He has an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 152.39 for India in the shortest format of the game
India will start the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup as favourites. India have assembled a very strong squad for the continental tournament and they have ticked all the required boxes. Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the T20I team and Shubman Gill has been designated as his deputy for the tournament that begins on September 9. The upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be nothing but a dress rehearsal for the Indian team for World T20 that will be played next year.
Sanju Samson On The Verge Of MS Dhoni's Record
Despite being in a transitional phase, the India T20I team looks fairly settled and they haven't lost a single series since winning the World T20 in 2024. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in particular have delivered as India's explosive opening duo in the shortest format of the game. Shubman Gill's appointment as the vice-captain of India's T20 side does raise a lot of questions about Sanju Samson and his role as an opener in the Indian team for the upcoming continental cup.
Samson is currently on the verge of going past MS Dhoni in a unique T20I list featuring Indian wicketkeeper-batsmen. If India qualify for the finals, India will play a total of seven games in the Asia Cup and if Sanju Samson plays all these games, then he will have a very strong chance of leading the list of Indian wicketkeepers with most sixes in T20I and going past former India skipper MS Dhoni.
List Of Indian Wicketkeepers With Most Sixes In T20Is
- MS Dhoni: 52
- Sanju Samson: 36
- Rishabh Pant: 35
- Ishan Kishan: 17
- KL Rahul: 12
- Dinesh Karthik: 4
- Jitesh Sharma: 4
Selection Dilemma For Gautam Gambhir
With Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma in the same side and eyeing the top three batting positions, Gautam Gambhir will have to find out a way to fit in the best batters for the top four slot. Shubman Gill is a sure starter in the playing eleven as he has been appointed as the vice-captain of the T20I side. In order to make way for Shubman Gill, either Sanju Samson will have to be rested or Tilak Varma will have to be dropped.
