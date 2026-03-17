WATCH | Rohit Sharma is Ready For IPL 2026; Hits Signature Pull Shot For Six During Mumbai Indians' Pre-Season Camp

IPL 2026: Given his experience of playing the cash-rich Indian Premier League, veteran batter Rohit Sharma would once against hold the key to his franchise's fortunes. At the top of the order, he would be expected to get the side off to good starts and looks like he is in the groove. During a pre-season camp, Rohit was spotted smashing a signature pull shot for a six. The balance and the sound of the bat was other-worldly.

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The former MI captain has been training hard to stay fit and in shape for the grueling IPL season. Videos of Rohit training have been popping up on social space often highlighting his seriousness for the IPL.

MI's Pre-Season Camp

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene led the session on ground, joined by bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, and the full strength and conditioning and physiotherapy support teams.

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“There’s always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We’ve got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in. Day one sets the tone for the entire campaign," Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said.

The session opened with a structured fitness and conditioning block, with the S&C team putting players through their paces with movement drills, agility work, and fitness assessments.

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The remainder of the squad is expected to join the camp in the coming days as preparations build in intensity ahead of the tournament.