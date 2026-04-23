Sanju Samson Roars At Wankhede, CSK Star Hammers 5th IPL Century In Style During MI Clash

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson delivered a stunning performance, smashing his fifth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, April 23.

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Sanju Samson Illuminates Wankhede

In the 33rd match of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Samson registered his second hundred of the season in just 54 balls. The wicketkeeper-batter played an unbeaten knock of 101 runs off 54 deliveries at a strike rate of 187.04, hammering 10 fours and 6 sixes during his stay at the crease.

This was also Sanju Samson’s fifth IPL century, placing him joint fourth on the all-time list alongside KL Rahul, behind Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7), and Chris Gayle (6). His hundred was the first individual century by a CSK batter against MI in the IPL.

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In the final over of the first innings, Samson smashed 16 runs, helping CSK surpass the 200-run mark.

Samson has played 183 matches and 179 innings in his IPL career, scoring 4997 runs at a strike rate of 140.88 and an average of 31.63. He slammed five centuries and 26 fifties in the iconic T20 tournament so far.

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CSK Post 207/6 vs Mumbai Indians At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first, with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad opening the innings for CSK. The Powerplay turned into a high-octane contest, showcasing CSK’s aggressive intent as they raced to 73 runs in the first six overs, their second-highest Powerplay score against MI in IPL history, behind the 90/0 at the same venue in 2015.

Despite losing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (22 off 14) in the third over to Allah Ghazanfar, CSK’s scoring rate remained brisk. Samson and Sarfaraz Khan continued the assault on MI’s bowlers, attacking both pace and spin. However, Mitchell Santner, after conceding two boundaries, dismissed Khan for 14, bringing Shivam Dube to the crease.

Ghazanfar struck again in the ninth over, removing Dube for just 5. Samson, meanwhile, anchored the innings with a fluent 26-ball fifty, supported by Dewald Brevis (21), before Ashwani Kumar dismissed Brevis in the 11th over. By the 15-over mark, CSK had reached 149/4. Samson then took on young seamer Krish Bhagat in his first over, smashing him for 15 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah responded in the following over, removing Kartik Sharma (18 off 19) and bringing Jamie Overton to the crease. Overton began with back-to-back boundaries off Ashwani Kumar in the 18th over, but Kumar had the final say, dismissing him for 15 off the last ball.