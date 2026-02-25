Harry Brook Hails Head Coach Brendon McCullum’s Bold Call To Move Him Up the Order Against Pakistan

Harry Brook leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka | Image: AP

England batter Harry Brook has commended head coach Brendon McCullum's gamble to bat him up the order against Pakistan in the crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 clash.

Harry Brook walked in at number three instead of batting in the middle and posted a commanding century off 51 deliveries, keeping England's semi-final chances alive. The nail-biting thriller came down to the final over, with the Three Lions seizing a victory in Pallekele.

Brendon McCullum Move Pays Off as Harry Brook Thrives Higher Up the Order

Harry Brook credited coach Brendon McCullum as the mastermind, as they discussed him going up in the order in the morning and properly utilising the powerplay overs. The risk eventually paid off, with England securing four points and now leading the Group 2 standings with a positive run rate.

"It's Baz [Brendon McCullum]. Baz is the mastermind there. He had a discussion with me this morning about going up the order and trying to maximise the power play, and thankfully it paid off," Harry Brook said at the post-match press conference, as quoted by the ICC.

Advertisement

Brook added that the primary reason for his promotion in the batting order was due to his history against Pakistan. He further expressed that his job was to put them under pressure throughout the game.

Advertisement

On whether he would bat at number three in the upcoming games, Harry Brook revealed it is something that he and Brendon McCullum need to have a chat about.

Harry Brook Ton Anchors England Towards Clinical Victory

England's chase kicked off with early setbacks after openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler were dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. Most of the English batters failed to go past the double-digit mark. Sam Curran put up 16, while Will Jacks delivered a fighting 28 to keep England's hopes alive.

Skipper Harry Brook's commanding hundred primarily steered England's innings. He stitched crucial partnerships with Curran and Jacks during the chase, making the competition a thrilling affair in Pallekele.