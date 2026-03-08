Sanju Samson Shatters Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup Record With Explosive 46-ball 89 In IND vs NZ Final

Sanju Samson's explosive knock has helped India to post a staggering 255 runs on the board, the highest in the T20 World Cup final history. In the proceedings, Samson has also got past Virat Kohli as he shattered another majestic record in the T20 World Cup.

Sanju has now registered the highest individual run score in the history of the T20 World Cup final. His knock has overtaken West Indies batter Marlon Samuels' 85* against England in the 2016 T20WC final and New Zealand star Kane Williamson's 85 against Australia in the 2021 edition final. He has also joined Virat and Shahid Afridi in an elite list of batters with fifties in the T20 World Cup semifinal and final both.

He also joined Virat and Shahid Afridi in an elite list of batters with fifties in the T20 World Cup semifinal and final, both as it stands. Samson is also the 3rd highest run scorer in the tournament after Sahibzada Farhan and Tim Seifert. Sanju has also joined Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, Babar Azam, Virat, KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis, and Sahibzada as the batter with three successive 50-plus scores in T20WCs, the joint-most by a batter. Also, for the first time during the T20WC final, the top three in the batting line-up have made a half-century.

Highest Runs In T20 World Cup Final

Sanju Samson (IND) - 89 vs New Zealand, 2026.

Marlon Samuels (WI) - 85 vs England, 2016.

Kane Williamson (NZ) - 85 vs Australia, 2021.



