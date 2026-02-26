Sanju Samson Should Replace Abhishek Sharma; Virender Sehwag's Bold Suggestion to Gautam Gambhir

India vs Zimbabwe: Hours ahead of India's must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai, former India stalwart Virender Sehwag has made a stunning suggestion. As per Sehwag, Sanju Samson should replace Abhishek Sharma in the playing XI. While that happens or not remains to be seen, it is highly-unlikely that Abhishek would be dropped. Abhishek may be out of form, but he has the capability of winning matches single-handedly by getting his side off to good starts.

‘Given Abhishek Sharma a break’

“If I were there, I would have given Abhishek Sharma a break and tried Sanju Samson instead. This is the only match where you can try, because if India lose this game, then they are out," Sehwag said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

“Since this is such an important match, India have to pick their best playing XI based on form," Sehwag added.

What's India's Likely XI?

In all probability, Sanju Samson comes in place of Rinku Singh. The Uttar-Pradesh-born cricketer has left the squad to attend to a personal emergency. The other change that is likely to happen is the return of Axar Patel. It is certain he comes back in the XI, but who does he come in place off - will it be Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav?

