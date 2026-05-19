Sanju Samson To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad As CSK Captain in IPL 2027?

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2029: Following Chennai's debacle in 2026, will there be a change of captaincy in the ranks? Is there a possibility that Sanju Samson takes over the leadership mantle from Ruturaj Gaikwad? Yes, that is exactly what former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary reckons. As per Tiwary, there is a ‘big question mark’ over will Gaikwad continue or not. Tiwary also goes on to claim that if they make Samson the captain, it will be the right call.

‘Sanju is in the frame now’

“There’s a big question mark over whether Ruturaj Gaikwad will be CSK captain next season," Tiwary said on Cricbuzz. “I feel it’s going to a little tight because Sanju is in the frame now (for captaincy). And it will be the right decision."

He added: “CSK would have brought Sanju Samson into the team as a leader. Ruturaj has been leading the side for a couple of years, so they gave him an extra season. I think the next year it’s possible for Sanju to be the new CSK captain because this season it appears difficult for them to qualify and become the champions."

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He insisted that Samson is the right person as he has led IPL teams in the past.

“Wherever they finish – at the end a decision has to be made. Sanju is the best person since he done captaincy for RR and is a top player too," he said.

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