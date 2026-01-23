Updated 23 January 2026 at 14:00 IST
Sarfaraz Khan Sends Reminder To BCCI Selectors, Out-of-Favour Batter Slams Resilient Double-Century For Mumbai In Ranji Trophy
Sarfaraz Khan gave a stern message to the BCCI selectors after he smashed a double-century for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 fixture, on Friday, January 23.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Out-of-favour India batter Sarfaraz Khan once again sent a reminder to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, with his resilient double-century for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26, on Friday, January 23.
In the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Mumbai locked horns against Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Thursday, January 22.
Sarfaraz Khan Hammers Double-Century For Mumbai In Ranji Trophy
On Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Hyderabad, Sarfaraz came under the spotlight after he smashed a 206-ball double century. It was also the Mumbai batter's first first-class double century.
Previously, during Mumbai's innings, Sarfaraz slammed his 17th first-class century, and his maiden ton in the ongoing season.
However, the 28-year-old's knock came to an end for 227 runs from 219 balls, at a strike rate of 103.65. He was dismissed by Hyderabad bowler CTL Rakshan in the 111th over during Mumbai's first innings. Sarfaraz hammered 19 fours and 9 sixes during his time on the crease.
Sarfaraz Khan's Numbers In First-Class Cricket
The middle-order batter has played 60 first-class matches and 90 innings, scoring 4863 runs at a strike rate of 70.10 and an average of 63.15.
In the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Khan played six matches and five innings, scoring 303 runs at a strike rate of 190.56 and an average of 75.75.
The 28-year-old made his Test debut for India in 2024 against England in Rajkot. In the red-ball format for Team India, he played six matches and 11 innings, scoring 371 runs at a strike rate of 74.94 and an average of 37.10. He hammered one century and three half-centuries for India in the red-ball format.
However, Sarfaraz has not featured for India in the Test format since November 2024. His last Test match came against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.
