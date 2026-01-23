BCB Doesn't Respond Formally After Deadline Extension, ICC Prepares Scotland Call-up For T20 World Cup 2026: REPORT

T20 World Cup 2026: Time's up and the Bangladesh Cricket Board have not responded to the International Cricket Council officially. The ICC gave BCB an extension in the ultimatum as well, yet they have not got a formal response from the BCB.

The Bangladesh Sports Advisor conveyed the decision on Thursday via press conference in Dhaka. With the BCB yet to respond to the ICC formally, a Cricbuzz report claims that the apex cricketing body is readying for Scotland call-up. The writing was on the wall.

Scotland Participation Beckons

Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul said that there is no scope that their decision of a boycott will change.

“There is no scope to change our decision. We believe we did not get justice from the ICC. We still hope that ICC will justice with us. The security situation in India remains unchanged. Our security concerns did not materialize out of thin air. It stemmed from a real incident," Nazrul said after a meeting with Bangladesh team cricketers and BCB officials.

With no formal communication from the BCB, the ICC may swiftly formalise Scotland's participation in the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh Players Cry Foul

As per reports, the Bangladeshi players were summoned for a meeting with the government and the board to discuss the crisis. The players revealed that their opinion was not taken into consideration as the government had already made up their mind in advance. It is understood that the board has once again written to the ICC asking them to rethink the situation and respond.