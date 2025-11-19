Schedule For U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 Unveiled, India To Play USA On Opening Day

The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 will kickstart from January 15, with five-time champions India set to take on the USA, while hosts Zimbabwe play Scotland and debutants Tanzania take on West Indies on the opening day.

The tournament, with the final on February 6, will showcase the finest up-and-coming talent from the participating sides. The format will be similar to previous iterations, with 16 teams divided into groups of four in the first stage. 41 matches will be played over 23 days, as per ICC. It will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The defending champions, Australia, who beat India in the 2024 finals, will start their campaign against Ireland on day two at Windhoek, Namibia. This will be Tanzania's tournament debut, whereas Japan, who had previously featured in the 2020 edition, also return.

This will be followed by the Super Six phase, wherein the top three-ranked sides from the groups as mentioned earlier will be divided into two groups of six. The knockout stage will follow, comprising two semi-finals and a final. Reserve days are available for these three games.

Harare Sports Club (Harare, Zimbabwe), Takashinga Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe), Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek, Namibia), and HP Oval (Windhoek) will host the event.

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, said he was looking forward to the tournament, which will see the future stars of world cricket on display.

"The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup has long been the cradle of greatness, a tournament that reveals not just the next generation of cricketers, but the next generation of icons. From Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Shubman Gill, the event has consistently shaped the future of our sport."

“As we look ahead to the 2026 edition in Zimbabwe and Namibia, we are excited to provide young cricketers with a world-class platform that mirrors the standards and pressures of senior international cricket. This tournament is where dreams are ignited, rivalries are born, and the global cricketing landscape begins to take its next form.”

"We are especially pleased to welcome Tanzania as they make their debut and join a truly global field of teams. I extend my warmest wishes to all participating squads as they embark on this remarkable journey, representing their countries with pride and promise."

The sides are due to arrive on 8 January and will play warm-ups from 9-14 January. Group A comprises of the most successful side in the tournament's history, India (five titles), the 2020 winners Bangladesh, the USA, and New Zealand.

-Group B has co-hosts Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, and Scotland.

-Group C comprises the defending champions Australia, Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

-Group D has Tanzania, the West Indies, Afghanistan, and South Africa.