'Scores Are Like a Pin Code': Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav Mocked Over Poor Show in Asia Cup 2025 by Ex-India Captain

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian side to an emphatic win in the continental tournament. Despite the result, he along with his deputy Shubman Gill is facing the ire for their performances during the event. And hence, former India captain Kris Srikkanth reckons the two star cricketers just don't fit in India's T20 scheme. Srikanth claimed he was let down by Surya, whose scores were like ‘pin codes’.

‘Suryakumar Yadav let me down’

"Suryakumar Yadav let me down. His scores are like a pin code these days. Both batting lineups had several pin codes, with Pakistan being much worse, of course. But yes, Surya's form is very concerning, along with Shuman Gill," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"Shubman Gill doesn't look very deadly in the T20 format. He is fantastic in Tests and ODIs. Though they made him the vice-captain, with the World Cup coming up, we have to see what they do with him. He wasn't even in my team during the initial selection. But they made him the vice-captain as well," he added.

ALSO READ: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC World Cup 2025 Live Score

SKY, Gill's Numbers

In the seven matches at the Asia Cup 2025, all he managed was 72 runs.

With scores of 0, 5, 12, and 1 in his last four matches, it is fair to say that the Indian captain has had a horrific Asia Cup 2025. In 2025, he has had a season to forget in T20Is where he has scored merely 100 runs in 11 innings.

On the other hand, Gill played all seven matches for India in Asia Cup 2025 but could only manage to score 127 runs. In the final against arch-rivals Pakistan, he made 12 runs from 10 balls.