Scotland to Replace Bangladesh in Case of a ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pullout? Here's The Truth

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: With Bangladesh not willing to play their ICC T20 World Cup matches in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had requested the International Cricket Council for a swap of groups.

The BCB wanted ICC to swap groups - where Ireland would be put in Bangladesh's Group B. Bangladesh, pitted in Group C, are supposed to play their matches in Mumbai and Kolkata.

ALSO READ: ICC May Invite This Team If Bangladesh Cricket Board Denies India Travel

ICC Yet to Approach Cricket Scotland

The apex cricketing body snubbed the request giving the BCB a deadline of January 21 to respond. For the unversed, BCB has not made their participation official. On Monday, multiple reports claimed that Scotland would replace Bangladesh in case the latter decides to opt out.

Advertisement

But now, we understand that the reality is different. As per a report on the BBC, the ICC has not even approached Cricket Scotland with the request. In the wake of political tensions between India and Bangladesh, the BCB cited security concerns while refusing to send its team to India for the tournament.

But yes, Bangladesh pulling out of the marquee event would open the door for Scotland to replace them.