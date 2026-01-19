T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's Refusal To Be Someone Else's Gain? ICC May Invite This Country's Team If BCB Baulks India Travel

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given an ultimatum to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following their refusal to come to the host nation, India, for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The deadline has been set for January 21, 2026, and the BCB has to decide by the deadline, as it has the option to either compete in India or miss out entirely.

Following the heightened geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh, the BCB had chickened out of participating in the T20 World Cup in India. The board formally approached the ICC, informing that the team would not travel to India, citing safety concerns.

Bangladesh Cricket May Be Replaced If They Don't Travel to India For T20 World Cup

The ICC has reportedly informed that it requires a final decision from the BCB about sending their team to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The ultimatum comes just a few weeks ahead of the tournament, with the stage being prepped at various venues across India and Sri Lanka.

Despite the ICC's assurance to the BCB that there is no threat to the Bangladesh Cricket Team, the board has remained adamant in their decision.

If the Bangladesh Cricket Team denies travelling to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, the ICC is expected to name a replacement team. As per the current rankings, Scotland would be next in line to receive an opportunity to be a part of the T20 WC if the BCB does not allow their team to visit India.

Being replaced would be a monumental setback for Bangladesh cricket, as the BCB is genuinely interested in playing the ICC tournament. However, they are afraid of travelling to India because of security concerns.

ICC Denied BCB's Request, Gives An Ultimatum

The ICC had given them an ultimatum after it was determined that Bangladesh's request to swap groups with Ireland was not entertained during a recent official meeting between the ICC and the BCB.

“We’ve received definitive assurances that we won’t move from the original schedule. We’re definitely playing the Group Stage in Sri Lanka,” an official from Cricket Ireland said to Cricbuzz.