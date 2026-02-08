Scotland vs Italy Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?

The T20 World Cup 2026 brings one of the most exciting showcases between two interesting teams in Kolkata. Scotland will face off against Italy in the group-stage competition, making it a significant moment in International cricket.

The Italian national cricket team would make its debut in the Men's T20 World Cup. Expect it to be a big moment in cricket when two up-and-coming associate cricketing teams will be in action against each other in the competition.

Italy marks its debut in the T20 World Cup and possesses some exciting talent, like former South Africa cricketer JJ Smuts, who brings his experiences to the team. Even Ben Manenti is coming fresh off a strong Big Bash League campaign, heightening the team's hopes of securing a historic first victory.

The Italian side has the ideal combination of seasoned professionals and emerging talent. They would look to make an immediate impact on a global stage.

Scotland will aim for a turnaround in the competition after enduring a 35-run defeat to the West Indies in Kolkata. The Scottish men showed flashes of brilliance but faltered under pressure. They would be keen to bounce back and put up a clinical performance in the competition.

Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Saturday, February 09, 2026, at 11:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Scotland vs Italy 2nd T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

How To Watch The Scotland vs Italy 2nd T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.