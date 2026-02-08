Captain Rohit Paudel Praises Nepal’s Resilience After Narrow Loss to England in T20 World Cup Opener

Rohit Paudel reacts after losing the match against England during the T20 World Cup cricket in Mumbai | Image: AP

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel showed pride in the team's performance despite failing to pull off a major upset victory over England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

England were threatened by Nepal's thunderous bowling in their group-stage competition at the Wankhede Stadium. The Englishmen put up a competitive total against the opposition.

Nepal started things off nicely, with the middle-order putting up a solid effort with the bat in the second innings. At one point, they threatened England with an upset with their spirited performance before the Three Lions turned things around, securing a victory by four runs.

Rohit Paudel Proud of Nepal Cricket Despite Narrow T20 World Cup Loss to England

Following the match, skipper Rohit Paudel applauded the Nepal cricket team for their clinical performance in the group stage opener against England and said that he is proud of the boys.

Paudel added that while the results did not go their way, they gave all their effort in the match-up and will look to improve from now on.

"I think the boys gave it all. I am very proud of them. We had the belief when we came to this World Cup. We didn't come here just to participate. The result didn't go our way, but effort-wise, we gave 100% in every department. Last over of Sam Curran bowled really well. We will improve from there," Rohit Paudel said in the post-match presentation, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Nepal Cricket Take a Lap Around Wankhede To Acknowledge Fans' Love

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was packed with fans swarming in from Nepal to support their team. A sea of Nepal jerseys was seen throughout the iconic venue, and the team also put up a spirited performance in the competition. However, the fans were left disappointed with the defeat in the group-stage opener.

Following the match, the Nepal cricket team took a lap around the Wankhede Stadium, acknowledging the fans for showing up in huge numbers for their match.