'Script Finalise Ho Gaya?' - ICC Chairperson Jay Shah at RCB Team Hotel Ahead of IPL 2025 Final vs PBKS Sparks Hilarious Reactions

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the buzz is palpable and it is growing by the minute as the game approaches. But ahead of the summit clash, ICC Chairperson Jay Shah was spotted in the city. He was spotted getting off his car and entering the RCB team hotel. What our sources confirm is that he was there in the team hotel for a different meeting and not to meet the players from RCB or PBKS.

The clip of his entry was caught on camera and is now circulating on social space. Fans are loving Jay Shah's act and now they are reacting to it hilariously. Curious fans are guessing wildly over what Jay Shah was doing with the RCB team. Here are some of the reactions.

‘Script Finalised’

Meanwhile, it surely promises to be a humdinger in Ahmedabad. Both sides are studded with big names and that means a high-scoring affair would certainly be on the cards. Spotlight would be on Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli as they are the two biggest superstars. The centre wicket is going to be used for the summit clash and the last time a game was played on this strip, 470 runs was scored. The game was played between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

RCB vs PBKS Team News

Reports claim that RCB may miss Tim David and there is a lot of uncertainty over Phil Salt. On the other hand, Punjab Kings may miss the services of Yuzvendra Chahal and that would be a big miss.