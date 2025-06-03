Virat Kohli to Feature in BBL in 2026? Cricket Australia CEO Makes Huge Statement Ahead of IPL 2025 Final Between RCB-PBKS

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) maintains the exclusivity of it's players by not permitting them to feature in foreign leagues. So what happens is, Indian cricketers can only feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. But ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2025 final between Punjab and Bengaluru, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has expressed his desire to see Indian players feature in the Big Bash League. He specially mentioned Virat Kohli's name and the hope of wanting to see him feature in BBL.

‘Would love to see, Virat Kohli playing in the BBL’

Cricket Australia CEO told reporters: "We would love to welcome some Indian players to the BBL - That's certainly some conversations that we will continue to have with the BCCI - I would love to see, Virat Kohli playing in the BBL this year. That would certainly create some interest in crowds and ratings, I'm sure but at the moment, that's not happening, but we do have our ambitions to do those types of things".

RCB vs PBKS - Preview

Both sides are well-balanced and a mouthwatering clash is expected. For the unversed, RCB and PBKS are sides that are yet to win the IPL silverware which means tonight the cash-rich league would have a new winner. RCB and PBKS have faced each other 36 times with both sides winning 18 apiece. But again in this season, the two sides have played thrice with RCB winning twice and Punjab winning once.