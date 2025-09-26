Sensational KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Lead India A To Record-breaking Run Chase Against Australia A

KL Rahul produced a majestic 176, and Sai Sudharsan complemented him with a sensational century as India A chased down a mammoth 412 against Australia A in the second unofficial Test match in Lucknow. Rahul raised some suspicion after he was retired hurt on day 3 while batting on 74 off 92 balls.

KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Propelled India A To Record Chase

Ahead of the West Indies tour, Rahul's innings will provide a massive breather to Gautam Gambhir as Team India will be determined to avoid another New Zealand-like situation on home soil. Rahul came on the 4th day and stayed till the end to ensure they remained on the right path. The 33-year-old remained not out on 176 from 216 deliveries, consisting of 16 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Sai Sudharsan further stamped his domination with another composed innings and forged a solid partnership to see out their opponents. Dhruv Jurel added some spice to the game with a quickfire 56 off 66 balls, which included five fours and three sixes.

Manav Suthar Shone With Ball For India A

In the first inning, Australia rode on Nathan McSweeney and Jack Edwards's solid half-century to post a formidable 420 runs. Todd Murphy also came up with a handy 76 to support his team. Manav Suthar was the most successful bowler with a five-wicket haul.

Sudharsan showed his resistance, and his valiant 75 helped India to put up a meagre 194 on the board. In the second innings, Australia A were reduced to 17/4, thanks to Mohammed Siraj's early wickets. But MCsweeney didn't quit and put on a 90-run fifth-wicket stand with Josh Philippe.