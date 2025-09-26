Updated 26 September 2025 at 16:00 IST
Sensational KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Lead India A To Record-breaking Run Chase Against Australia A
Centuries from KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan helped India A chase down a mammoth target against Australia A in the second unofficial Test match in Lucknow.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
KL Rahul produced a majestic 176, and Sai Sudharsan complemented him with a sensational century as India A chased down a mammoth 412 against Australia A in the second unofficial Test match in Lucknow. Rahul raised some suspicion after he was retired hurt on day 3 while batting on 74 off 92 balls.
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Propelled India A To Record Chase
Ahead of the West Indies tour, Rahul's innings will provide a massive breather to Gautam Gambhir as Team India will be determined to avoid another New Zealand-like situation on home soil. Rahul came on the 4th day and stayed till the end to ensure they remained on the right path. The 33-year-old remained not out on 176 from 216 deliveries, consisting of 16 boundaries and 4 sixes.
Sai Sudharsan further stamped his domination with another composed innings and forged a solid partnership to see out their opponents. Dhruv Jurel added some spice to the game with a quickfire 56 off 66 balls, which included five fours and three sixes.
Manav Suthar Shone With Ball For India A
In the first inning, Australia rode on Nathan McSweeney and Jack Edwards's solid half-century to post a formidable 420 runs. Todd Murphy also came up with a handy 76 to support his team. Manav Suthar was the most successful bowler with a five-wicket haul.
Sudharsan showed his resistance, and his valiant 75 helped India to put up a meagre 194 on the board. In the second innings, Australia A were reduced to 17/4, thanks to Mohammed Siraj's early wickets. But MCsweeney didn't quit and put on a 90-run fifth-wicket stand with Josh Philippe.
But Gurnoor Brar and Suthar came up hard on the Aussies and shared six wickets among themselves to bundle out the visitors just for 185 runs, leaving a daunting task for the hosts.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 26 September 2025 at 16:00 IST