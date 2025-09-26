India vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours: When And Where to Watch Live

The final match of the Asia Cup Super 4s has turned up, with defending champions India all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in a pivotal competition. In a re-run of the 2023 Asia Cup Final, IND & SL will battle it out once again in the limited-overs format.

Team India has already advanced to the Asia Cup Final after emerging as the table toppers in the competition so far. Sri Lankan cricket, which has been knocked out of the competition after a poor run, will look for a consolation win to keep morale up.

Team India Battles Sri Lanka In Final Asia Cup Super 4s Clash

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India would enter the match with an unbeaten streak, having defeated teams like Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Super 4s. With proper depth in their bowling and batting units, India emerges as the favourite despite their fielding blunders throughout the competition.

The opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shuban Gill have reigned supreme as they let their bats do the talking in the competition.

In terms of the bowlers, the Indian spin unit has been utterly dominant on the Dubai pitch. Pace king Jasprit Bumrah has also been instrumental in the tournament so far.

Sri Lanka Cricket has had a tumultuous run so far and is a well-balanced side despite its poor form. Despite being eliminated from the competition, the Lankan Lions would emerge as a potent threat with stars like Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis in the unit.

Wanindu Hasaranga would be another genuine threat to India, as his all-around capabilities are not a surprise.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming, All You Need to Know

When Will The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four Match Take Place?

The Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Friday, September 26, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where Will The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four Match Be Played?

The Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four Match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where Will The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four Match Streaming Be Made Available?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription. The live streaming of the match-up will also be made available on the OTTplay app.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup Super 4, Probable XIs

IND Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.