Sensational Richa Ghosh Shines In Vizag, Shatters Longstanding ODI Record In ICC Women's World Cup

Richa Ghosh has once again shown she is here to stay. The 22-year-old fell just four runs short of her maiden ODI hundred but helped the Women In Blue to recover from a batting collapse against South Africa in Vizag.

Sensational Richa Ghosh Flies High In World Cup

The Bengal batter surpassed the 1000 run mark in style and became the third fastest batter in ODI history to achieve the feat. She is third on the list in terms of balls faced and breached the 100-run mark in just 1010 balls. Ahead of her are Ashley Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

94 runs by Richa Ghosh also happen to be the highest score for a batter at No.8 or lower in Women’s ODIs as things stand. Chloe Tryon’s 74 runs against Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2025 was the previous highest. This is also the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in the Women's World Cup.

Richa had two key partnerships with Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana to stamp his authority in her maiden World Cup.

Richa Ghosh Bailed Indis After Top Order Collapse

It appeared India would not cross the 150-run mark as they were reduced to 102 for six by the Proteas. Chloe Tryon (3/32) did the nasty work for South Africa, while Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba also contributed with two wickets each. Richa put up an 88-run partnership with Rana, which quickly put India in command.