Shafali Verma Discloses Her Go-To Mantra After Joining India During A Decisive Women's World Cup Stage: 'I Try To Play With The Best Intent'

Team India all-rounder Shafali Verma has spoken out about her power phrase as she keeps herself motivated and driven for the Women's World Cup knockouts. The 21-year-old has joined the team following an injury to opener Pratika Rawal.

In-form opener Pratika Rawal suffered an ankle injury during the India vs Bangladesh league-stage clash. She landed awkwardly during a fielding attempt, which led to her exit from the match and eventually being ruled out of action.

Shafali Verma Discloses Her Go-To Pep Line As She Joins India Women's Squad Before Knockout Action

Shafali Varma received a late call-up and was propelled to the Indian side in a pivotal Women's World Cup stage. After being out of favour in the ODI format for over a year, the BCCI took a chance in bringing her back into the fold despite not being named as a standby player.

With such a tremendous opportunity at hand, Shafali Verma looks to keep things simple as she joins the India camp and begins training with the Women in Blue.

"The simpler I keep it, the better I will perform. If god has sent me here, I'll try to play my best game with the best intent if I play. Try to do what the team needs, do what I do best, and keep it simple.

"I'll try and keep telling myself little things like 'stay calm' and 'believe in yourself.' These things will help, hopefully, and I am doing well in practice. Hopefully, things will get better for me," Shafali Verma said in a video shared on bcci.tv.

Team India Face Australia In Crucial Semifinal Clash In Women's World Cup 2025

Team India Women has been pitted against the mighty Australian Women in the knockout stage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. A spot in the World Cup Final is on the line, and taking down Australia-W would be a significant challenge for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side.

Australia women also have an injury scare, as captain Alyssa Healy has been sidelined in the past two matches due to a minor calf strain. The skipper's services would be crucial when they face an upbeat India in the knockouts.