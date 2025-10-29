Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill Find Rhythm in Rain-Affected 1st T20I at Canberra

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill had critics chasing them after their below-par show in the Asia Cup. But, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, both Gill and Suryakumar found some rhythm on Wednesday in the rain-affected game. Rain may have called off play, but the captain and his deputy got to face decent amount of balls and scored some runs as well which augurs well for the side going ahead.

SKY, Gill Find T20 Rhythm

While Gill, who opened with Abhishek Sharma, remained unbeaten on 37* off 20 balls - Suryakumar scored 39* off 24 balls. Gill hit four boundaries and a six, while Suryakumar hit two sixes and three fours. Both had a good outing which would give them a lot of confidence. For the unversed, the T20 World Cup takes place in a few months from now and hence it was important for these players to get in the groove.

In fact, during his 24-ball stay in the middle, the Indian captain managed to get himself in an elite list as well. He became the second Indian player after Rohit Sharma and fifth overall to hit 150 T20I sixes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins Starts Bowling In Nets Ahead Of Ashes Opener

Over to The G

Next up, the Indian team will head to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the second T20I. India would like to put up a good show there and take the lead in the five-match series. It would be interesting to see if the team makes any changes to the XI or not from the Canberra game.