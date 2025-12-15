Shafali Verma Named ICC's Player Of The Month For November 2025 Following Standout Women's World Cup Final Display

India Women's Shafali Verma celebrates after the team's win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa Women at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy | Image: ANI

India Women's cricketer Shafali Verma has been crowned as the ICC's Player of the Month for November 2025 following a brilliant cameo showcase at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in the country.

Shafali Verma had stepped in for an injured Pratika Rawal in the opener's role and redeemed herself with a significant knock, putting up a solid effort which helped India win its maiden Women's World Cup title.

Shafali Verma Wins ICC Women's POTM For November 2025

It was all God's plan for Shafali Verma as she received a call-up following opener Pratika Rawal's freak injury. India needed a reliable opener for the job, and a self-belief-driven Shafali leapt at the opportunity, performing in the final two matches for India at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

A motivated and fueled-up Shafali Verma pulled off a spectacular all-around outing on one of the biggest stages of women's cricket.

Shafali's heroic outing helped her become the ICC Women's Player of the Month for November 2025.

The right-handed opening batter pulled off a solid 87 off 78, putting the India Women in the driver's seat in the World Cup Final match against South Africa.

Shafali also broke key partnerships during South Africa's chase and picked up a disciplined 2/36 spell in seven overs, which helped her earn the Player of the Match honours.

Verma's knock is also the highest score by an Indian opener in a World Cup final.

Shafali Honoured Upon Receiving Special ICC Accolade

Shafali Verma's path to redemption will be a tale to remember. From being dropped from India's One-Day unit to becoming the messiah in the last moment for India Women in the 2025 World Cup, it is a significant journey for the cricketer.

Upon receiving the ICC honours, Shafali Verma expressed that while her first World Cup experience did not go as planned, she is beyond grateful for the way it ended for her.

“I’m grateful that I could contribute to the team’s success in the Final and that I was able to be a part of making history in winning the World Cup for the first time and in front of a home crowd.

“I’m truly honoured to be named the Women’s Player of the Month for November. I dedicate this award to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has supported my journey until now. We win and lose as a team, the same goes for this award,” Shafali Verma said, as per ICC.