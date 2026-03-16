Shaheen Afridi Says 'Really Proud Today' After Pakistan's Humiliating ODI Series Loss vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi praised his young team for putting up a brave fight after the series loss. Pakistan lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 following their 11-run loss in the final game in Dhaka on Sunday. Heading into the series, Pakistan were the favourites to win it, yet they could not, but that doesn't seem to have bogged down the team morale. Newly-appointed ODI captain Shaheen Afridi hailed his players for putting up a fight. He reckoned the young players would learn a lot from the series and grow.

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‘Really proud today’

"So really proud and I think, the youngsters came here for the one-day first time and they played.... I think really, really proud today, like the way they played, really proud. And we will support them," Afridi said at the post-match presentation.

"I think that early wickets little bit cost us, but I'm really proud of the team. They fight till the end, and I think what we need that for youngster [youngsters] and they fight for till the last ball," he added.

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Bangladesh Edge Pakistan

The Pakistan side would be hurt and there is no doubting that. It has to be highlighted that Bangladesh were the better team over the course of the three games and no credit should be taken away from them. Nahid Rana and Tanzid Hasan were the stars of the show for Bangladesh. A win over Pakistan of such magnitude is bound to boost the morale of the Bangladeshi side as they continue to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup.