SOUR LOSERS Pakistan Lodge Complaint With Match Referee After Losing Series to Bangladesh; Wide Review in Question

Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Shah Afridi's Pakistan lost the three-match series 2-1 and now the Men in Green are crying foul over a wide review. Following the 11-run loss in the decider on Sunday in Dhaka, the Men in Green are questioning a wide review taken in the penultimate ball of the match. At that point, Pakistan needed 12 to win off two balls when umpire Kumar Dharmasena called a ball down the leg side off Rishad Hossain wide. That is when the Bangladeshi fielders after a short discussion referred it upstairs. The replay showed that there was a clear edge and hence the decision was overturned.

Pakistan's Claim

The Men in Green are claiming that the Bangladeshi players took the review after seeing the replay on the big screen. The protocol says that a decision to review must be taken before any replay appears on the big screen. An ESPNCricinfo report also states that the Pakistan team is upset because they reckon the call to take the review was happened after the stipulated time. The problem is that there was no review timer on and hence it cannot be independently verified.

It is still unclear over what is the Pakistan Cricket Board actually looking for from this.

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Pakistan HUMILIATED

The Men in Green lost the three-match series. This loss is bound to sting the Pakistan side as they were favourites to win the series. In the decider, apart from Salman Agha's century, there was nothing much and that hurt the Men in Green.