Shaheen Shah Afridi Doesn't Deserve a Place in Pakistan's T20 Side? Ex-Captain Makes Sweeping Comment

Pakistan Cricket: Newly-appointed Pakistan's ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been told that he does not deserve a spot in the T20I playing XI. Afridi was part of the T20 World Cup squad which suffered a premature exit from the marquee event. Days after the T20 WC and an embarrassing ODI series loss against Bangladesh, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made a sweeping statement where he reckons Afridi does not deserve a spot in the T20 playing XI.

'Shouldn't even be in the T20I team'

“Now everyone is saying that Shaheen should not be the ODI captain. He shouldn't even be in the T20I team. People are now saying that he should become the captain of the T20I side after the World Cup debacle,” Latif said.

“Yes, he should have been earlier, but now he doesn't deserve a place in the T20I team. People are running a campaign to have him be the captain of the T20I team instead of ODIs. He doesn't even deserve a place. Now, the time is over,” he added.

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In the recent tour of Bangladesh, Afridi, who was expected to lead the bowling attack, picked up merely four wickets in the three games. He could not get good rhythm and seemed off-colour. He suffered the same fate during the T20 WC as well as he seemed to lack penetration.

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What's Next For Shaheen?