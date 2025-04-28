Shahid Afridi and Basit Ali's YouTube Channels Banned In India Amid Crackdown After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Updated April 28th 2025, 17:49 IST
Former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Basit Ali's YouTube channels have been banned from viewing in India in the wake of the Pahalgam Terror attack. Their channels were a part of the 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels, which were restricted for allegedly spreading misinformation and spread misleading narratives. High-profile names like Geo News, ARY News, Samaa TV and many more were named in the crackdown as they intended to control the spread of tension in an already-strained relationship between both countries.
The Indian Government has initiated a crackdown on YouTube channels, as multiple accounts have been banned in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Most of the channels were based in Pakistan and have been restricted in India for spreading communally sensitive content and provocation. Misleading narratives and targeting the Indian armed forces were another reason for the channels being banned on recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs. During the clampdown, two of Pakistan's former cricketers' YouTube pages have also been affected.
Amid the Indian Government's action on Pakistan-based YouTube channels, Shahid Afridi and Basit Ali's pages have also undergone restrictions in India. Both cricketers focus largely on sports-related content as they present cricket insights and match analysis. Their content has been popular among Indian cricket fans. Despite avoiding any political subject, they still faced the axe.
Also Read: 'Convert To Islam': Danish Kaneria Exposes Shahid Afridi And His Communal Mindset Over His Baseless Allegations On India
Unlike Basit Ali and Shoaib Akhtar's channel facing a ban in India, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's channel remains active and available to watch in India. Afridi has been vocally loud with his remarks on the Pahalgam attack and has been spreading misinformation while speaking to the local media across the border.
The relations between India and Pakistan have been strained further by the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Government is pushing for a diplomatic freeze with them at this stage. IND-PAK's relations in Cricket may also take a hit as the Indian Cricket Team may not compete against Pakistan in ICC events. It is yet to be seen what happens next.
Published April 28th 2025, 17:49 IST