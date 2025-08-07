'Shahid Afridi Literally Ate The Ball': Netizens React to Ex-Pakistan Cricketer's Bizarre Ball-Tampering Claim on Siraj, Krishna During Oval Test

India vs England: Following the epic Test at Oval which India won by edging England has come under the scanner after former Pakistan cricketer Shabbir Ahmed made a bizarre claim. For the unversed, just after India won the game by six runs, Ahmed claimed that the Indian bowlers were using vaseline on the ball - which means he thinks the Indian pacers were ball-tampering. While there is no proof of that, Ahmed took to his social media handle and posted it.

“I think India used Vaseline. After 80 + over Ball still shine like new Umpire should send this ball to lab for examine,” he wrote, openly accusing the Indian team.

Now, the ex-Pakistan cricketer is facing the heat on social space for his vague remark. Fans are reminding him of the moment when Shahid Afridi was caught on camera literally eating the ball. Here are some of the reactions to Ahmed's remark.

Shabbir Ahmed Trolled

Look, Who is Talking?

The former Pakistani cricketer, who has made the damning remark, has had a career filled with controversies. He was suspended from playing cricket for a year after his action was found to be illegal.