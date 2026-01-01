'Shame on You, BCCI': Cricket Board Faces Backlash For Reportedly Allowing Visas to Bangladeshi Players to Play T20 WC, IPL on Indian Soil

T20 World Cup 2026: Considering the political climate and anti-India stance of the current Bangladesh regime, the BCCI was expected to deny visas, but that is not going to happen and that has surprised Indian fans, who are now lambasting the board.

Since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, there have been frequent violent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Not long back, the Indian Embassy in Dhaka was attacked following the assassination of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. And just after that, India closed the visa centre in Dhaka, while Bangladesh also stopped issuing visas to Indian citizens.

BCCI Ignoring Fans' Sentiments

At a time when the board should be in sync with the mood of the nation, they are choosing otherwise. It is again evident that the BCCI is looking at benefits and profits over people's sentiments.

A senior BCCI official has claimed as quoted by InsideSport that there will not be any ban imposed on Bangladeshi cricketers and that visas will also be issued to them for their travel to India.

The source also assured fans that the BCCI is closely monitoring the situation in Dhaka.

Here are some of the fan reactions.

Meanwhile, it would now be interesting to see if BCCI goes against national interest just to benefit themselves.

They would bring huge disrepute to the nation if they actually go-ahead issuing visas to the Bangladeshi cricketers.

Will Mustafizur Play IPL?

The fast bowler was picked up for a whopping Rs 9.2 Cr by the Kolkata Knight Riders. This move by the three-time champions stirred a massive outrage on social space.