'Shameful': Gautam Gambhir Blasts Trolls For Questioning Harshit Rana's Selection For Australia Tour

Ind vs Aus: Ahead of the much-awaited Australia tour, India coach Gautam Gambhir blasted trolls questioning Harshit Rana's selection for the series. Gambhir addressed the matter at the press conference after India beat West Indies in Delhi during the second Test. Claiming that it is ‘shameful’ to be targeting a 23-year-old, Gambhir asked all not to say anything to run one's YouTube channel.

‘Shameful that you are targeting a 23 year old’

"It’s a little shameful that you are targeting a 23 year old. Harshit’s father is not an ex chairman. It is not fair that you target an individual. Social media trolling of Harshit is just not right and imagine the mindset. Anyone’s kid will play cricket and this is not acceptable. Every one has us moral responsibility to make sure India cricket does well. Don’t say anything to run your YouTube channel," Gambhir said.

In his short international career, Rana's stats haven't been flattering. He has picked up just 4 wickets in 2 Tests, 10 wickets in 5 ODIs, and 5 wickets in 3 T20Is. His Asia Cup showing was particularly concerning, where he gave away 54 runs in just four overs against Sri Lanka while managing only one wicket.

Spotlight on Ro-Ko

All the talk ahead of the Australian tour is around the international comebacks of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli.