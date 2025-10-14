Gautam Gambhir Gives Templated Response on Possibility of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Playing 2027 ODI WC: 'Important to Stay in Present'

Ind vs Aus: India coach Gautam Gambhir was elated after Shubman Gill's team led the side to a seven-wicket win on Tuesday in Delhi. With the win, India whitewashed West Indies in the two-match series. After the win, Gambhir spoke about the speculations around Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future. Claiming that it is very important to stay in the present, Gambhir reminded all that the ODI WC is still two-and-a-half years away.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as per IANS: "Look, ODI World Cup is still about two and a half years away and I think it is very important to stay in the present. Obviously, there are quality players coming back and their experience is going to be handful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful tour."

For the unversed, this is the first time that Shubman Gill has led India to a Test series win on home soil. So, big moment for Gill. India last played a home series against New Zealand in 2024, and they were completely blown away. The Kiwis had whitewashed India 3-0 on their home turf, and it played a huge role in the series of changes that followed later in the Indian Test team.

Mission Australia Next