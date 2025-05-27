'Shameless': KKR Brutally Trolled For Ignoring Shreyas Iyer in Their One-Year Anniversary Celebration of Third IPL Title

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Seems like Shreyas Iyer has the midas touch, whatever he touches turns into gold. After leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title, Iyer was released by the franchise - a move that was criticised by most. Now, during the one-year anniversary celebration of the third IPL title, Iyer was ignored. This gesture by the Kolkata management did not go down well with fans as they reckon he was instrumental in KKR winning the silverware.

But, as Iyer admits, he did not get enough credit after leading KKR to the title. Fans are now bashing KKR for this move on social space. The post was captioned “A day that will live in our hearts, forever. Celebrating 1 year of our third IPL crown.”

KKR Get Bashed

Meanwhile, Iyer has just led Punjab Kings to Qualifier of IPL 2025. Iyer has been led from the front with the bat as well.

‘Kudos to everyone and the management’

"Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual. And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout. When you are down in the dumps, it is easy to backstab each other," Iyer said at the post-match presentation after win over Mumbai.

It is yet to be confirmed who will Punjab take on in the Qualifier. Punjab either plays Gujarat Titans or Royal Challengers Bengaluru.