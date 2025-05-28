'They Can't Contribute...' - Shardul Thakur Opens Up on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Retiring From Tests Before England Tour

The sudden retirement of two Indian cricket team legends in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket just ahead of the crucial India vs England tour had many people surprised.

A tour of England is never easy - India have won 3 series out of 19 that have taken place in history, and they will have to take on this challenge with a new captain in Shubman Gill.

However, one person who could at least try and understand the logic behind their decision is India all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Thakur Opines on Rohit and Kohli's Test Retirement

In the opinion of the India and Mumbai veteran, the decision for them to step away was most likely personal and stemmed from a feeling that their best days were behind them.

"They are the most senior figures in the game, but such decisions are personal. It comes when they feel they can’t contribute or drive the format as before," Thakur said while speaking to RevSportz.

Many would argue that he has a point, as neither Rohit nor Kohli looked good in both of India's recent Test series - whether against New Zealand at home or against Australia away from home.

‘IND vs ENG Series Chance For Young Players’

The absence of two legendary figures from the squad is also an opportunity for the newer members of the squad to step up to the plate, added Thakur.

He saw it as a new kind of challenge but believed that India have the talent to succeed even in the absence of Rohit and Kohli.

"This tour will test everyone, with new responsibilities, including leadership roles. It’s a fresh challenge, but we have the talent. Young players must seize this opportunity to build their own legacy."