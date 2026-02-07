Shimron Hetmyer Breaks Chris Gayle's Longstanding Milestone In T20 World Cup With Onslaught Against Scotland

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies locked horns with Scotland in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, February 7.

Before the start of the match, Scotland won the toss and opted to bowl first against the West Indies.

In the opening innings, Shimron Hetmyer turned predator as he unleashed an explosive knock against Scotland. The 29-year-old smashed 64 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 177.78, including two fours and six towering sixes.

ALSO READ: New Zealand Skipper Mitchell Santner Raises Concern Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Encounter Against Afghanistan

Advertisement

Shimron Hetmyer Shatters Chris Gayle's Elusive Landmark In T20 World Cup

On the third delivery of the 14th over, Hetmyer struck a scintillating six over cover to bring up his half-century. It took him just 22 balls to reach the milestone, breaking into the Caribbean record books. With this blistering fifty, Hetmyer shattered Chris Gayle’s longstanding record for the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a West Indies batter. Gayle had previously set the mark with a 23-ball fifty against Australia in the 2009 edition.

Hetmyer’s innings eventually ended on the sixth delivery of the 19th over, dismissed by Safyaan Sharif. By then, however, the damage was already done.

Advertisement

Since making his T20I debut in 2018 against New Zealand, Hetmyer has featured in 75 matches and 65 innings, amassing 1,345 runs at an average of 22.79 and a strike rate of 133.43.

West Indies Post 182/5 Against Scotland

West Indies posted 182/5 in their innings, thanks to crucial contributions from Hetmyer and Brandon King. Rovman Powell (24 runs from 14 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford (26 runs from 13 balls) also chipped in with clutch knocks.

Brad Currie spearheaded Scotland’s bowling attack, claiming two wickets in the game.