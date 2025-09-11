Shivam Dube Swats Comparison Talk With Hardik Pandya Ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash: 'He's Like my Brother'

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India hammered UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 opener in Dubai on Wednesday. Following the nine-wicket win, allrounder Shivam Dube, who picked up three wickets for four runs, has time and again been compared to Hardik Pandya. Dube broke silence on the matter after India's win over UAE. Claiming that there is ‘no competition’ between them, Dube said Hardik is like a brother and that he keeps learning from him.

‘There is no comparison’

"Hardik Pandya is like my brother. There is no comparison with him. I always keep learning from his advice and insights," Dube said after the game.

While Dube picked up three wickets, Hardik bowled merely one over in the game and that was the opening over. Both did not get a chance to bat as India gunned down the paltry 58 set by the UAE in merely 27 balls. Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up four wickets in his spell was awarded the Player of the Match.

India Firm Favourites vs Pakistan

Amid all speculation, it is now final that the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai would happen as per schedule after the honourable Supreme Court dismissed the PIL presented to cancel the match in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.