Suryakumar Yadav's Hypocricy Exposed During Asia Cup Match vs UAE: 'Wouldn't Have Happened if Pakistan...'

Asia Cup 2025: During the game against the UAE on Wednesday in Dubai, India captain Suryakumar Yadav withdrew an appeal against Junaid Siddique, despite the batter being given out by the third umpire. This has stirred a massive debate and former India cricketer Akash Chopra has reacted on it. As per Chopra, Suryakumar would not have done what he did if it was Pakistan. Siddique was stumped, but India decided to withdraw the appeal because the batter was put off by the towel.

“It wouldn’t have happened if Pakistan was playing”

“It’s event-specific in my opinion, it wouldn’t have happened if [Pakistan’s] Salman Agha was playing on 14th [of September] and the game is in the balance, and he’s just roaming around, he [Suryakumar] won’t do that. It was a good throw, presence of mind from Sanju to hit the stumps,” Aakash Chopra said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“If he was [outside the crease], it should be out, in my opinion. But opinions may vary. The problem is that the moment you bring in ethics and generosity, it opens a can of worms: ‘Oh, you did this today, why are you not doing the same thing tomorrow?’ Why go down that route?” he added.

“Will you do it? If that’s the case, it’s like walking. You nick it and you walk. But the day you do not walk, that’s the day that decides which side of the divide you are on, and that’s when you look like a hypocrite. I’m not saying SKY is going to do it again, or not do it again. But if it is within the rules and the umpire has given it out, just stay out. That’s it,” he concluded.

India Start Favourites vs Pakistan

There is no doubt, India start overwhelming favourites against the arch-rivals after having thrashed UAE by nine wickets in a one-sided affair.