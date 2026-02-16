Shoaib Akhtar Blasts PCB's Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan's T20 WC Loss vs India: 'Greatest Crime'

India vs Pakistan: It was a night to forget in Colombo for Pakistan. After all the hype around the India-Pakistan clash, it came down to nothing as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the match on a canter by 61 runs. Following the emphatic win, India sealed a spot for themselves in the Super 8.

‘Uneducated for the task’

After the game, as was expected, the Pakistan cricket team faced massive criticism from all quarters. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar gave his two cents on the match as well. Akhtar blamed PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi after the loss.

"We have a chairman who doesn't even seem to realize he is running the PCB. You have built up stars who can't win a single match for the country. This is what happens when you pick the wrong people. The greatest crime is handing a position of immense responsibility to someone who is incompetent and uneducated for the task," Akhtar said on ABP.