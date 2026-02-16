Updated 16 February 2026 at 10:39 IST
Pakistan Coach Accepts Being 'Outplayed' by India in T20 World Cup; Reveals Dressing-Room Mood
India vs Pakistan: The Men in Green were humiliated by India in Colombo in a T20 World Cup game and now coach Mike Hesson has accepted being 'outplayed'.
India vs Pakistan: It was a night to remember for Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India in Colombo. The Indian team hammered Pakistan by 61 runs in an overhyped group-stage game against arch-rivals Pakistan. For India, Ishan Kishan was the star with the bat as he scored a quickfire 77 off 40 balls. Following the loss, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson accepted the loss, claiming that his team was ‘outplayed’.
‘We got outplayed’
"There's a pretty disappointed dressing room in there at the moment, because they know how much it means to Pakistan," said Hesson at the post-match presser.
"We know that it's a huge event, Pakistan against India. We obviously won five games on the bounce before today so we were confident, but today we got outplayed," Hesson added.
Hesson also went onto lavish praise on Ishan Kishan for his belligerent knock.
He added further: "I think the ball was spinning quite a lot initially and we started off well but I think the way Kishan played, he took the game away from us."
Hesson believes Pakistan would have to pull themselves up and not lose hope as he believes they are still very much in it.
Team India Qualify
With the emphatic win, Team India became the first team from Group A to seal themselves a Super 8 berth. The Men in Green still have a game to go against Namibia, which has now become a must-win game for Salman Agha's team. India will play the Netherlands in their next game and having made it through to the next stage - they would get the privilege of experimenting. Would they do it or should they do it, remains to be seen.
Published On: 16 February 2026 at 10:33 IST