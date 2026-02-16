Pakistan Coach Accepts Being 'Outplayed' by India in T20 World Cup; Reveals Dressing-Room Mood

India vs Pakistan: It was a night to remember for Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India in Colombo. The Indian team hammered Pakistan by 61 runs in an overhyped group-stage game against arch-rivals Pakistan. For India, Ishan Kishan was the star with the bat as he scored a quickfire 77 off 40 balls. Following the loss, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson accepted the loss, claiming that his team was ‘outplayed’.

‘We got outplayed’

"There's a pretty disappointed dressing room in there at the moment, because they know how much it means to Pakistan," said Hesson at the post-match presser.

"We know that it's a huge event, Pakistan against India. We obviously won five games on the bounce before today so we were confident, but today we got outplayed," Hesson added.

Hesson also went onto lavish praise on Ishan Kishan for his belligerent knock.

He added further: "I think the ball was spinning quite a lot initially and we started off well but I think the way Kishan played, he took the game away from us."

Hesson believes Pakistan would have to pull themselves up and not lose hope as he believes they are still very much in it.

