Shoaib Akhtar Openly Trolls PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan's Exit From T20 WC; Calls Him 'Clueless'

T20 World Cup 2026: It was a night to forget for the Pakistan cricket team in Pallekele. Pakistan were knocked out by Sri Lanka from the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 WC despite beating them by a narrow margin of five runs. Following the premature exit, Pakistan players have been facing constant criticism and now former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has launched a veiled attack on Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi.

‘Pakistan’s management looks completely clueless’

“Pakistan’s management looks completely clueless. Today’s team selection only confirmed that the XI picked over the last 15 days was wrong. There was one clear error — Saim Ayub should have played instead of Khawaja Nafay. Saim could have contributed with the ball as well,” Akhtar said on Pakistani show Tapmad.

In a bid to do damage-control, Akhtar later said that he has nothing against Naqvi after labeling the administrators ‘clueless’.

“I have nothing against Mohsin Naqvi. From what I hear, he is a good person. He is one of the most powerful chairmen in Pakistan’s cricket history. He has influence, resources and authority. But if he cannot build a strong management structure, and the team has failed to qualify in four consecutive tournaments, then something is seriously wrong within the board," he added.

“I understand that he may not be a cricket expert and genuinely wants the team to do well. But is he seeking the right advice? It doesn’t appear so. This is a request to Naqvi: the people advising you are making you look bad. The selection committee is not doing you justice," he concluded.

Will Babar, Hesson be Axed?