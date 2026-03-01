Sri Lanka Robbed of Win vs Pakistan? 'Wide' Controversy Hits T20 World Cup As Fans Lambast Umpire Over Call

T20 World Cup 2026: The game went right down to the wire and it seemed Sri Lanka would not only knock Pakistan out of the T20 World Cup, but also beat them. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka fell short by five runs. It could so easily have gone Sri Lanka's way with six to get off the final two balls.

Dasun Shanaka was playing the knock of his life and it seemed he had the game in his grasp when Afridi bowled a couple of dot balls to take Pakistan over the line and save the blushes. The last ball of the game has now become controversial for all the wrong reasons.

Most reckon it was a wide ball which the umpire did not give. For the unversed, a batter can take DRS for a no-ball call, but not for a wide. After the match, replays showed that the umpire may have got it wrong and in the process, robbed Sri Lanka of a famous win. Here are some of the reactions.

Wide Ball Controversy

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that the final ball would be discussed now that the game is over.

Pak-SL Knocked Out