Shocking Fan Fight Breaks Out During IPL 2025 Clash Between DC-GT in Delhi; Video Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons | WATCH

IPL 2025, DC vs GT: While it was a game that was enthralling between Gujarat and Delhi on Sunday, but a fight inside the stadium is tarnishing the quality of the game as all the talk is around the horrific incident. The incident seemingly took place before the match between the two sides got underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Fans were spotting getting into a horrific fist-fight.

The fight lasted for a minute when both the fans kept attacking each other with flags in their hands. This is not the first time an incident of such nature has happened in the history of the tournament. Not much details has emerged about the fight apart from the clip that is now going viral.

KL Rahul's heroics with the bat have fell flat as Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan's ton and skipper Shubman Gill's solid knock helped them secure a towering victory over the Delhi Capitals. The Capitals looked firm in the first innings after Kl Rahul's classic hundred which propelled them ahead. But the visiting side's opening duo were locked in with intent and determination as they chased down 200 runs with ease. GT have defeated DC by ten wickets and have secured a spot in the playoffs alongside the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.