IPL 2025 - Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Heaps Praise On Skipper Shubman Gill, Draws Comparison To MS Dhoni: 'He Has Not Even Started'

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) advanced to the Playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after the Titans' stunning 10-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, May 18th.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill played a captain's knock against the Delhi-based franchise, scoring an unbeaten 93-run knock from 53 balls at a strike rate of 175.47. The 25-year-old has smashed three fours and seven sixes during his time on the crease.

Gill also cemented an opening partnership of 205 runs with his partner, Sai Sudharsan. The 23-year-old played a 108-run knock from 61 balls at a strike rate of 177.05. Sudharsan hammered 12 fours and 4 sixes against the Capitals.

Following the win, the Gujarat Titans hold the top spot on the IPL 2025 standings with 18 points and have a net run rate of +0.795. Gujarat had a sloppy start to the 18th season of the IPL, but made a solid comeback. GT sealed nine wins and conceded just three defeats after playing 12 matches so far. In their past five fixtures, GT suffered just one defeat.

Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Hails Shubman Gill

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Aashish Kapoor brought Shubman Gill's comparison to MS Dhoni, saying that when the 43-year-old became the captain of the Indian Cricket Team for the first time, no one knew him.

"When (MS) Dhoni was made captain for the World Cup for the first time, he was not captain anywhere. So nobody knew, 10 years, 12 years down the line, he is going to be one of the world's best captains," Aashish Kapoor told the reporters.

The GT assistant coach asked cricket pundits not to make any judgements on Gill's leadership qualities because he has just started.

"...So you have to see a person over a period of time before you can make any judgment on him. And he has not even started," he added.

