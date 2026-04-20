'Shreyas Bhai Just Told...': Priyansh Arya Reveals PBKS Captain Iyer's Message After IPL 2026 Win Over LSG

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: It was a night to remember for Punjab Kings as they beat Lucknow to go top of the table. Arya was the star of the show as he hit a belligerent 93 off 37 balls. His brilliant knock helped Punjab post a mammoth 254-7, which is also the highest score of the season thus far. The score proved to be too much for the Lucknow side, who fell short by 54 runs.

‘Shreyas bhai just told us to go out there and express ourselves’

Following the win, young sensation Priyansh Arya was all praise for captain Shreyas Iyer. While praising Iyer, Arya went on to reveal the advise he was given by the PBKS captain. Arya revealed how Iyer gave them the confidence to go out there and express themselves. As per Arya, such confidence makes the job 10 times easier.

"Shreyas bhai just told us to go out there and express ourselves. When your captain has that level of confidence in you, it makes the job 10 times easier," Arya said after the win.

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"Today I batted a little beyond the powerplay and contributed as much as I could for my team. That gave me a lot of satisfaction," Arya said at the post-match presentation while receiving the POTM award.

He also confessed that he does not practice six-hitting, instead he looks to time the ball.

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