Priyansh Arya Ahead of Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? R. Ashwin Gives Logic Behind Huge Claim Amid IPL 2026

IPL 2026: While everyone is going bonkers celebrating youngsters like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre and Priyansh Arya; former India cricketer R. Ashwin has made a bold comment. As per Ashwin, Priyansh is ahead of Mhatre and Sooryavanshi. Ashwin reckons Sooryavanshi and Mhatre still have a few flaws in their batting which Priyansh does not. Ashwin believes Priyansh goes under the radar despite his abilities.

‘He often goes under the radar’

"I think Priyansh is one step ahead of both Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi because the other two have some weakness, while this guy have no any weakness," he said on 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"He often goes under the radar and many people don't talk about him. But in my opinion, he is better than Vaibhav and Ayush. He has scored big runs, he is more consistent, and he possesses a broader range of shots," he added.

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Priyansh, who hit a mind-numbing 93 off 37 balls against Lucknow on Sunday night was the player of the match. His knock featured nine sixes and four boundaries.

"I don’t practice six-hitting that much. I just practice timing the ball as well as possible, and that helps me in batting," he said at the post-match presentation.

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"If we talk too much, too many thoughts come into my mind. I feel it’s better if we don’t talk too much, then we can play with a clearer mind," he gave fans a glimpse of his mindset as well.