Shreyas Iyer Closing In On India T20I Captaincy, Uncertainty Looms Over Suryakumar Yadav: Report

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer has barely put a foot wrong since he was handed the mantle of Punjab Kings last season. The PBKS captain led his team to the IPL final last season, and they have remained the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026 so far. PBKS will aim to maintain their momentum as they host Lucknow Super Giants at Mullanpur on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer Tipped To Replace Suryakumar Yadav

Iyer has been the backbone of the Punjab, and he has often been mentioned in India's T20I captaincy conversation. Over the years, Iyer has built his own legacy and has successfully carved his niche by captaining the likes of Delhi Capitals and KKR. The 31-year-old has maintained his consistency in IPL 2026, having already smashed more than 200 runs in just five matches.

Calls have been made to include Iyer in the leadership group of the Indian Cricket Team. Suryakumar Yadav's slump in form has been a concern, and Iyer could be in contention for a chance to lead the Men In Blue in the shortest format. Given the urgency around the 2027 ODI World Cup, the selectors will have the time to plan for a transition in the T20I leadership.

A BCCI source told Times of India, “Iyer last played a T20I in 2023. He has not been part of the current setup. It’s a big call to bring him back and hand him the captaincy straightaway. The focus has shifted towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, which has given selectors breathing space to plan for a T20I leadership transition."

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Shreyas Iyer Has Led Charge With His Batting

Iyer has been in fine form in IPL 2026 and led PBKS to another victory against the Mumbai Indians in the last match. He meticulously planned his innings and struck a 35-ball 66 to guide his side to a 4th win. Iyer is currently Punjab's second-highest top scorer and will have the chance to extend his tally when PBKS host LSG on Sunday.