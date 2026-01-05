Shreyas Iyer Confirmed as Mumbai Captain for Remaining Vijay Hazare Trophy League-Stage Fixtures

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer has been named the captain of the Mumbai team ahead of his return to domestic cricket. The Indian middle-order batter will feature in action at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy List-A competition.

The Indian middle-order batter is coming off an extensive rehabilitation process because of a spleen injury he suffered in the third ODI match between India and Australia at the SCG.

Iyer has been at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for the past few days to undergo the final stages of his rehab. He underwent training and match simulations and looked in good form.

Shreyas Iyer Replaces Shardul Thakur As Mumbai Captain In VHT

Shreyas Iyer will replace Shardul Thakur as the skipper of Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The latter has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, and Iyer will take over the reins as the skipper for the remaining league-stage matches.

"The MCA is pleased to announce that Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the Captain of the Mumbai senior men's team for the remaining league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy," the Mumbai Cricket Association wrote in a statement, as per Cricbuzz.

Shreyas Iyer injured himself while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy outing will be Shreyas Iyer's first competitive outing in over three months. Mumbai will be in action against Himachal Pradesh on December 6, 2025, at the Jaipuriya Vidhyalaya Ground in Jaipur.

Shreyas Iyer Set For India Return, But BCCI Sets A Condition

Ahead of Shreyas Iyer's return to competitive cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named the Indian middle-order batter in the 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Iyer has been named as the side's vice-captain. However, his availability in the squad will remain subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue will kick off the three-match ODI series against the New Zealand Blackcaps on January 11 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara

India’s ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Shiva Jaiswal.