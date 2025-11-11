Shreyas Iyer Doubtful For South Africa ODIs; Will Yashasvi Jaiswal-Rohit Sharma Open With Shubman Gill at No. 4?

Ind vs SA: As unfortunate as it may sound, Shreyas Iyer, who picked up a freak injury during the final ODI in Australia, is unlikely to be part of the ODI series at home versus South Africa. As per a report in The Indian Express, it is highly unlikely he would be part of the home ODI series as he is still recovering.

‘Will take more time to be fully match fit’

“He will take more time to be fully match fit and the board and selection committee doesn’t want to rush after his injury. He is doubtful for the South Africa ODI series,” a source in the Indian board confirmed as quoted by The Indian Express.

Now, with Iyer out - the equations are bound to change.

Will Jaiswal-Rohit Open?

In the ODI set-up, Rohit and Gill are the regular openers, but with no Iyer in the mix - there is a high chance that would change. It is no secret that coach Gautam Gambhir prefers a right-left combination and hence there is a strong possibility that Rohit opens with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed batter has done well in whatever opportunities he has got in white-ball cricket. If Jaiswal-Rohit open, and Virat Kohli plays at his preferred No. 3, Gill can easily slot into the No. 4 position. Gill has featured in that slot in the past and should not be much of a problem for him.

