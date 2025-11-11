KKR Should Release Venkatesh Iyer Ahead of IPL Auction? Aakash Chopra Recommends as Retention Day Nears

IPL 2026: Everyone was stunned when Venkatesh Iyer was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 23.75 Cr. Back then, there was a toss-up between Iyer and Shubman Gill and the Kolkata-based franchise opted to let go of the latter. Now, former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons the franchise should release Iyer ahead of the auction to increase their purse. Not just Iyer, he recommended that KKR also release South African pacer, Anrich Nortje, who was bought for Rs 6.5 Cr.

‘Biggest release point will be Venkatesh Iyer’

"The biggest release point will be Venkatesh Iyer. The big story is that they gave more than Rs 23 crore, and in the end, it seemed like too much money had been spent. If they release Venkatesh Iyer, straightaway Rs 23.75 crore will get released, you will get around Rs 5 crore more, and you will be in a very good space," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"However, KKR shouldn't stop there. If you release Anrich Nortje, he is worth ₹6.50 crore. I am saying he should be released because Anrich Nortje has been a gun bowler, but when does he play? You won't remember when was the last time you saw Anrich Nortje playing. There are too many injuries. It's been ages since he has played," he added.

Advertisement

KKR Finish 8th

After winning the title in 2024, the Knights finished eighth in 2025. It was a season to forget as the defending champions could not even make the playoffs. And hence, it would be interesting to see who are the players they retain and the players they opt to release. For the unversed, the last date for retention is November 15 and the date for the auction is yet to be confirmed.